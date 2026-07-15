Christopher Nolan's mirror technique solved The Odyssey's biggest IMAX camera problem

Christopher Nolan has built a career around pushing the boundaries of cinema and how storytelling can be perceived in the most brilliant ways. With The Odyssey, he's proved once again his genius cinematic flair. The filmmaker's upcoming epic is set to become the first feature film ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras, marking a groundbreaking milestone in filmmaking.

But achieving this feat wasn't like picking up a camera and hitting a record button. Behind the scenes, Nolan and his team relied on an ingenious mirror-rig technique that made the immersive experience come to live in the most magnificent way.

This simple mirror setup helped Christopher Nolan make IMAX history

The massive IMAX cameras with its aesthetic charm and gold standard quality, came with a problem, a jackhammer-like deafening sound which made shooting an impossible task. So, it was enclosed in a soundproof box, which the team referred to as the ‘blimp.’

Then came another major obstacle. This sound proof box was so large that the actors couldn’t see each other. Now, during productions it is not uncommon for actors to pour out their emotion to inanimate objects in place of their co-actors, but it is also not the ideal working scenario for the character, especially during emotional scenes.

Proving that great filmmaking isn't driven by storytelling alone, Nolan put a little science into it and came up with the clever mirror-rig technique.