Christopher Nolan's mirror technique solved The Odyssey's biggest IMAX camera problem

Christopher Nolan has built a career around pushing the boundaries of cinema and how storytelling can be perceived in the most brilliant ways. With The Odyssey, he's proved once again his genius cinematic flair. The filmmaker's upcoming epic is set to become the first feature film ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras, marking a groundbreaking milestone in filmmaking.
But achieving this feat wasn't like picking up a camera and hitting a record button. Behind the scenes, Nolan and his team relied on an ingenious mirror-rig technique that made the immersive experience come to live in the most magnificent way.
The massive IMAX cameras with its aesthetic charm and gold standard quality, came with a problem, a jackhammer-like deafening sound which made shooting an impossible task. So, it was enclosed in a soundproof box, which the team referred to as the ‘blimp.’
Then came another major obstacle. This sound proof box was so large that the actors couldn’t see each other. Now, during productions it is not uncommon for actors to pour out their emotion to inanimate objects in place of their co-actors, but it is also not the ideal working scenario for the character, especially during emotional scenes.
Proving that great filmmaking isn't driven by storytelling alone, Nolan put a little science into it and came up with the clever mirror-rig technique.
Two mirrors were placed at precise angles: the actor on camera looked into the first mirror, which reflected the image onto a second mirror, allowing the off-screen actor to maintain natural eye contact without ever appearing in the frame.
Following the premiere of the film, both Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, and Anne Hathaway, who portrays Penelope, have spoken enthusiastically about the technique, praising Nolan's inventive approach.
Anne during an interview explained how this technique made a huge difference on set and said, “It was so beautifully designed that none of us actors felt like we were compromising ourselves to engage with a system that made us feel like our performances were outside of ourselves.”
Matt also described his experience and remarked, “I don’t remember it being a mirror. I remember I was so dialed into Annie’s eyes that I just remember Annie being right there, and she was, she was right there, but I was doing it to the mirror…it worked. It worked really well”.
Nolan’s creative approach to films has been the sheer fascination around the world. He has been twisting the movie-goer’s mind for decades through his intricate storytelling and immersive visuals. And now with The Odyssey set to hit the theatres on July 17 worldwide, fans can only imagine how brilliantly an epic can be narrated.