Christopher Nolan disagrees with Matt Damon’s take on the state of cinema

Christopher Nolan disagrees with The Odyssey leading man, Matt Damon about the state of cinema. The actor has talked about how shooting for the epic movie was special because such films are being rarely made nowadays, but his director is not on the same page.
The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan feels Matt Damon's recent views have been "defeatist" since he feels great films are still being made. The 55-year-old actor feels that shooting with a huge cast with thousands background actors, filming across the world to bring the authenticity of the story to the big screen, is a rare phenomenon.
Oscar winning director feels otherwise. In a recent interview ahead of the release of his latest film, he said referring to Matt's views, "I think I know what [Matt] was driving at, because it does seem like a long time since somebody made a film like this in this type of way, where you travel the world, get together a cast of thousands and so on".
He added, with hope and conviction, "But there’s a defeatist aspect of viewing it that way that I don’t agree with. I think cinema is vital and essential and continues to transform itself — we’ve got all these great new young voices in movies, making the medium their own and moving it forward."
Christopher further added he never believed that the young generation has a diminished attention span which makes them unable to enjoy long movies. He cited latest hits like Obsession and Backrooms as examples of flourishing creativity in cinema that continues to be rewarded by the young audience.
Further talking about his faith in the young generation, Christopher Nolan said that they are proof that AI can never take charge of creativity. "I’ve never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal of a supposedly foundational jump in technology in my lifetime", he told another news outlet.
He continued, "So much energy has been expended on bringing in AI, but if you look at that generation’s reaction, they’re utterly rejecting it". He believes that the young generation can show the world that humans do not have to depend on technology to be creative.
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