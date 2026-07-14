Christopher Nolan disagrees with Matt Damon’s take on the state of cinema

Christopher further added he never believed that the young generation has a diminished attention span which makes them unable to enjoy long movies. He cited latest hits like Obsession and Backrooms as examples of flourishing creativity in cinema that continues to be rewarded by the young audience.

Christopher Nolan on AI

Further talking about his faith in the young generation, Christopher Nolan said that they are proof that AI can never take charge of creativity. "I’ve never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal of a supposedly foundational jump in technology in my lifetime", he told another news outlet.

He continued, "So much energy has been expended on bringing in AI, but if you look at that generation’s reaction, they’re utterly rejecting it". He believes that the young generation can show the world that humans do not have to depend on technology to be creative.