Is The Odyssey longer than Oppenheimer? Christopher Nolan reveals the truth

Oscar winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known for delivering one classic after another. He is now preparing for the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2026, The Odyssey.
Known for movies that run longer than most, the British-American filmmaker has assured fans that the new movie will not be longer than his 2023 blockbuster, Oppenheimer, which had a three-hour runtime.
Christopher Nolan is a storyteller par excellence. His movies offer a stunning amalgamation of visual brilliance and gripping plot. His meticulous choice of cast and intricately written characters result in timeless classics.
His directing genius keeps the audience hooked till after the credits have rolled and no one seems to complain about the long runtimes. However, the 55-year-old filmmaker has still made sure to assure the audience that his upcoming movie, The Odyssey will not exceed the three-hour runtime of multiple Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer.
During a recent media interaction, the filmmaker talked about the epic film. While the story demands grandeur, it will be shorter than his previous work. However, it is not solely a creative choice but a technical compulsion.
The Odyssey is the first ever Hollywood feature film that has been shot with IMAX cameras entirely. While Christopher is known for his use of IMAX, he has never shot an entire film in this format. IMAX projectors impose certain restrictions and hence, films cannot be longer than 180 minutes, that is, three hours.
As the name of the film clearly suggests, Christopher has adapted Homer's Greek epic, and has gathered a star-studded cast leg by Matt Damon who plays Odysseus. Other cast members include Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous among others.
Talking about the effort he put into the film, Christopher Nolan told the media, "What people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible."
The Odyssey will release on July 17, 2026.