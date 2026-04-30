Is The Odyssey longer than Oppenheimer? Christopher Nolan reveals the truth

Oscar winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known for delivering one classic after another. He is now preparing for the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2026, The Odyssey.

Known for movies that run longer than most, the British-American filmmaker has assured fans that the new movie will not be longer than his 2023 blockbuster, Oppenheimer, which had a three-hour runtime.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will have a shorter runtime than Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is a storyteller par excellence. His movies offer a stunning amalgamation of visual brilliance and gripping plot. His meticulous choice of cast and intricately written characters result in timeless classics.