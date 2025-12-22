The Odyssey trailer: Christopher Nolan brings Homer's epic to life with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland

Universal has released the first official trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey; the trailer offers an impressive preview of the director’s sweeping adaptation of Homer’s epic ahead of its theatrical debut on July 17, 2026.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film follows the famed Greek hero’s dangerous voyage home after the Trojan War. While audiences caught a brief look at Damon in the role earlier this year, the new teaser broadens the scope, hinting at shipwrecks, treacherous terrains, and mythological dangers that shape Odysseus’s arduous journey back to Ithaca.

The Odyssey released its first trailer and fans are impressed

The footage shows Odysseus and his crew battling nature, exploring unfamiliar lands, and facing threats rooted in classical legend. One standout moment revisits the Trojan horse, with soldiers concealed inside, an image previously shown during a special IMAX preview.

The trailer also introduces Tom Holland as Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope.