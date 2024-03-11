Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ triumphs; Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor, Christopher Nolan bags the trophy for Best Director

But Murphy wasn’t the only one celebrating from the Oppenheimer camp. Christopher Nolan himself took home the prestigious Best Director award, marking his first Oscar win in this category. He outshined fellow directing heavyweights like Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall). At 81, Scorsese held the distinction of being the oldest directing nominee that night.