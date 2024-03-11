Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ triumphs; Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor, Christopher Nolan bags the trophy for Best Director

The 96th Academy Awards witnessed a night of triumph for Christopher Nolan and his epic biopic, Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy, delivering a tour-de-force performance as J Robert Oppenheimer, clinched the coveted Best Actor award – his first ever Oscar nomination and win!
Murphy faced stiff competition from fellow nominees Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). However, his portrayal of the complex and conflicted Oppenheimer resonated deeply with both audiences and critics alike.
But Murphy wasn’t the only one celebrating from the Oppenheimer camp. Christopher Nolan himself took home the prestigious Best Director award, marking his first Oscar win in this category. He outshined fellow directing heavyweights like Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall). At 81, Scorsese held the distinction of being the oldest directing nominee that night.
Oppenheimer won seven awards at the ceremony. Nolan’s win was met with a roar of applause, especially from his wife, Emma Thomas, his longtime collaborator and producing partner on all his films since 1997. Together, they had previously shared Best Picture nominations for Dunkirk and Inception.
Oppenheimer delves into the fascinating and morally complex life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the ‘Father of the Atomic Bomb.’ The film explores Oppenheimer’s journey from a brilliant young physicist to a man forever burdened by the responsibility of creating one of history’s most devastating weapons. Its impactful storytelling and stellar performances, evident by the film’s Golden Globe success, clearly resonated with the Academy.