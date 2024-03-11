Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’

Robert Downey Jr finally etched his name in Oscar history. Downey Jr. delivered a show-stopping performance as Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's epic biopic Oppenheimer, securing him his first-ever Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Accepting the golden statue, Downey Jr offered a touch of humour, quipping, “I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” before admitting with genuine emotion, “I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris (Nolan) knows it and I know it.”
This win marks the culmination of a remarkable awards season for Downey Jr. He dominated the circuit, securing trophies at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics' Choice Awards – all testaments to his powerful performance in Oppenheimer.
This wasn’t Downey Jr.’s first dance with the Oscars. He previously received a Best Actor nomination in 1993 but lost to Al Pacino. A second nomination arrived in 2009 for Tropic Thunder, but the award went posthumously to Heath Ledger for his iconic role in The Dark Knight.
However, Oppenheimer reignited Oscar buzz for Downey Jr from the moment it hit theatres in July 2023. His captivating portrayal of Strauss left critics and audiences alike spellbound.
Downey Jr faced stiff competition in the Best Supporting Actor category. Sterling K Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) were all worthy contenders.