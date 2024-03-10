Oscars 2024: Emma Stone makes waves in a stunning mermaid gown by Louis Vuitton

The 2024 Academy Awards red carpet shimmered with A-list glamour, and Emma Stone was no exception. Nominated for Best Actress for her captivating performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, all eyes were on the radiant star – and her show-stopping gown.
Emma, whose film Poor Things garnered a whopping 11 nominations, looked poised to potentially snag a golden statue. She faces stiff competition from actresses like Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan, but her captivating red-carpet presence certainly didn’t go unnoticed.
Clad in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, Emma embodied a modern mermaid. The strapless corset top with a dramatic peplum flowed seamlessly into a floor-length skirt, both adorned with an intricate seashell-like pattern. The peplum trend long whispered about in fashion circles, has officially hit the red carpet in a major way.
Emma’s hairstylist, Mara Roszak, masterfully complemented the architectural gown with a hairstyle that was both classic and modern. ‘Mermaid waves’ were the theme, adding a touch of youthful whimsy.
Whether she takes home the Best Actress award or not, Emma undoubtedly stole the show on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Her mermaid-inspired gown and effortlessly chic hairstyle made her a vision of modern elegance, leaving a lasting impression on the night of Hollywood's biggest celebration.