Emma Stone reveals she lacked confidence to play ‘Poor Things’ character

Actress Emma Stone, who plays the titular character in the acclaimed Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things, revealed that she initially doubted that she would be able to live up to the part.

The film, which is based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, talks about a young woman named Bella Baxter in Victorian London, who comes to life through a brain transplant and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

“I think because I had lived with her in my mind for so long and I was so deeply in love with Bella, it terrified me not to live up to her as a character. I felt like I was failing her in the first week, and failing Yorgos. It was just difficult,” Emma told a popular magazine.