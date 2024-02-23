Emraan Hashmi opens up about ‘Showtime’, his famous roles and more

There is a scene in the show’s trailer where your character Raghu Khanna says — that behind the garb of nepotism, ultimately every outsider wants to become an insider. What is your take on nepotism in the industry? Do you think actors from film families, at least, have more chances to fail?

I think for an outsider getting into the industry can be really difficult. Even getting a meeting is tough. I probably won’t be able to understand the struggle of an outsider. It is definitely much easier if you are part of a film family. Nepotism in that way is beneficial in finding those inroads. But once in, the journey for an outsider and an insider is the same. I remember my uncle (director and producer Mahesh Bhatt) telling me once: “We are making this film with you, but if it doesn’t work and the audience doesn’t accept you, even we can’t make another one with you.” Ultimately, it all comes down to the business of it.