Vedang Raina's film Jigra set for September 27 release

Vedang Raina, who has swiftly gained a loyal fan base after playing Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's web film Archies, is all set to enthrall audiences in Jigra, that's scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27.

The rising star is back in news for being the lead in filmmaker Vasan Bala's action film, Jigra. Co-produced by Alia Bhatt and marking Karan Johar's inaugural venture into the action genre under Dharma Movies, the film is making quite a noise on social media.

Vedang Raina recently took to his social media account to share behind-the-scene moments with co-star Alia Bhatt, generating excitement among fans.

The news of the film's shoot wrap-up in Singapore quickly spread on social media, with Vedang expressing his sentiments on a post. He mentioned, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September.”

Fans flooded the comments section with messages like, “All the very best and very proud” and “Can’t wait to witness the most adorable on-screen sibling duo.”

Jigra promises an action-packed cinematic experience, and might turn out to be a milestone in his career.