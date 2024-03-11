Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas win Best Original Song for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie

The 96th Academy Awards saw another win for the unstoppable duo of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell! Their captivating song, What Was I Made For?, co-written for the Barbie soundtrack, triumphed in the Best Original Song category.
Eilish and Finneas faced a strong showing, including another Barbie contender – I'm Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (performed by Ryan Gosling). They also battled against Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon and It Never Went Away from the documentary American Symphony.
In February, the song had already secured victories for Best Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys.
Beaming with elation, Eilish accepted the award, expressing her immense gratitude. “I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured.” She dedicated the win to “everyone affected by the movie and how incredible it was.” Eilish's heartfelt speech also included a nod to her best friend, Zoe, for their shared childhood love of playing Barbies. She even humorously acknowledged one of her music teachers, stating, “One of whom didn't like me, but you were good at your job.”