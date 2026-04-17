'An absolute nightmare': Christopher Nolan opens up about filming The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is among the most awaited films of the year. To build up the hype even more, Nolan gave an exclusive sneak peak at the recent CinemaCon. However, amidst the craze, at the event, the director expressed how the making of it was an “absolute nightmare” for him.

Nolan’s The Odyssey stuns at CinemaCon where he reveals how the shooting was a nightmare

Nolan is renowned for his mind-boggling storylines and stupendous action scenes. Following his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, The Odyssey lands as the next big project. At CinemaCon 2026, held from April 13 to 16, theatre owners got an exclusive first look at this upcoming 2027 film. The director unveiled an extended clip from The Odyssey featuring the arrival of a Trojan Horse, building higher anticipation for the film’s theatrical release.

After the clip ended, at the very event, Nolan got up to the stage and described his experience of making the movie. He said, “This has been an absolute nightmare to film — but in all the right ways. We had an amazing time. [Matt Damon] was there on the boats, up the mountains, in the caves, in the beating sunshine, sideways rain, wind. You’ll be pleased to know how difficult it was. It was meant to be; that’s the nature of this story.”