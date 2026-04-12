Batman Begins actor and Christopher Nolan's uncle, John Nolan, passes away at 87

John Nolan was involved in a lot of films with Christopher Nolan throughout his career. He was seen in many of Christopher's movies, such as Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises. He took on the role of Douglas Fredericks, a member of the Wayne Enterprises Board. This relationship started way back with Following and ended with Dunkirk.

Television was also not an exception since he teamed up with his brother, Jonathan Nolan, to make the series called Person of Interest. John was born in Kent, England in 1938. His acting career began from his involvement in theatre plays where he featured in Royal Shakespeare Company along with Royal Court Company and Richmond Theatre.

Some of John Nolan’s television projects include taking up the lead role in Daniel Deronda in 1970 and playing guest roles in Doomwatch, Shabby Tiger, Return of the Saint, Crown Court, Enemy at the Door, and Silent Witness. He also starred in films like Terror and The World is Full of Married Men. His last project was Dune: Prophecy.

In terms of his personal affairs, John Nolan was introduced to his wife, Kim Hartman, while acting in Romeo and Juliet. They tied the knot in the year 1975 and have two kids, named Tom and Miranda.