Is The Odyssey going be to be Matt Damon's last big movie on film? Here's what the actor says

However, this creative choice came with its own set of technical difficulties. The Interstellar actor explained that the cameras used in IMAX filming are extremely loud, making it difficult to film dialogue scenes. He also said that the sound is overwhelming when the camera is close to the actors, which is why there have been few instances of when IMAX camera are used in intimate conversations.

To overcome this issue, Christopher Nolan and his team worked on new solutions. A massive sound-reducing structure was erected around the cameras for the dialogue scenes. A complex mirror system was also employed to allow the actors to naturally look at each other while acting close to the camera. A new casing for the IMAX camera, called a “blimp,” was also created to minimise noise. The director has later said that the system is “transformative” and enables the creation of quiet, intimate scenes in the most visually striking format in the world.

The movie is about Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and his struggles to get back home after the Trojan War. For Matt, the experience was more than just the technical success. The Odyssey is a production that is unlike any other and perhaps one that will never be repeated.