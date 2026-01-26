Is The Odyssey going be to be Matt Damon's last big movie on film? Here's what the actor says

Matt Damon said that The Odyssey, with Christopher Nolan, could be the last big, film in his career. While promoting his latest Netflix thriller The Rip on a podcast, the actor revealed that the experience was unique and that he couldn't think of anything better, even though he clarified that he is not retiring as an actor. Matt said that doing The Odyssey was like having a chance in a lifetime. He said that it was like making a classic David Lean film it was the last time he would ever be involved in a film of this magnitude. It was difficult for him to imagine anything being made that would be bigger than this in the future.
The Odyssey is the 13th film by Christopher Nolan and comes after his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. It is scheduled to be released in the US on July 17, 2026, and will be shown in IMAX theatres as well as conventional theatres. It is the first Hollywood film to be shot majorly with IMAX cameras.
However, this creative choice came with its own set of technical difficulties. The Interstellar actor explained that the cameras used in IMAX filming are extremely loud, making it difficult to film dialogue scenes. He also said that the sound is overwhelming when the camera is close to the actors, which is why there have been few instances of when IMAX camera are used in intimate conversations.
To overcome this issue, Christopher Nolan and his team worked on new solutions. A massive sound-reducing structure was erected around the cameras for the dialogue scenes. A complex mirror system was also employed to allow the actors to naturally look at each other while acting close to the camera. A new casing for the IMAX camera, called a “blimp,” was also created to minimise noise. The director has later said that the system is “transformative” and enables the creation of quiet, intimate scenes in the most visually striking format in the world.
The movie is about Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and his struggles to get back home after the Trojan War. For Matt, the experience was more than just the technical success. The Odyssey is a production that is unlike any other and perhaps one that will never be repeated.