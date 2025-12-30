The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan uses the new Keighley camera, named after an IMAX pioneer

"There’s been a lot of well-deserved attention on my dad and his legacy this year, but my mom has been just as vital to IMAX since the very beginning — and she’s still hard at work there every day. As my dad always said, she was 50% of everything he ever accomplished. I know nothing would make him happier than seeing her contributions recognized as well.

"Chris called me up and said, ‘If you can figure out how to solve the problems, I will make [Odyssey] 100 percent in Imax.’ And that’s what we’re doing,” said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond, at the company’s annual press lunch in Cannes. “He forced us to rethink that side of our business, our film recorders, our film cameras.”

IMAX screens made more than $190 million of Oppenheimer's total global gross of $975.8 million, or 20 per cent.

"Chris forced us to rethink how we operated our film side of our business in different ways, so we have a program now to train new projectionists, and we’re putting more parts around the world, and we’re working harder at developing spare parts, and we’re looking at ancillary things like film recorders and film scanners," Gelfond remarked at the same event.

"You know, it’s not just a camera thing. It kind of was a challenge to look at our business in a different way. And I’m glad he gave us that challenge.”