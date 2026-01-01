Videos

IMAX 70mm camera debuts in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Odyssey

Christopher Nolan returns in 2026 with The Odyssey and selects IMAX 70mm for the shoot and it is the debut of the camera

Christopher Nolan returns in 2026 with The Odyssey, making cinema history as the first film shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras. Featuring a powerhouse cast and Nolan’s signature mind-bending storytelling, the film promises an epic, immersive experience on an unprecedented scale.

