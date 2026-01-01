IMAX 70mm camera debuts in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Odyssey

Videos
Christopher Nolan returns in 2026 with The Odyssey, making cinema history as the first film shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras. Featuring a powerhouse cast and Nolan’s signature mind-bending storytelling, the film promises an epic, immersive experience on an unprecedented scale.
