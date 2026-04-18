Cinema

Nolan unveils The Odyssey footage as Spielberg teases Disclosure Day

Epic myth and extraterrestrial mystery collide in a quietly confident CinemaCon showcase
Nolan unveils The Odyssey footage as Spielberg teases Disclosure Day
Christopher Nolan, director of the upcoming film “The Odyssey,” speaks during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.Chris Pizzello
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At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Christopher Nolan offered exhibitors a first extended look at The Odyssey, his forthcoming adaptation of Homer’s enduring epic. The film, scheduled for release on 17 July, positions Matt Damon as Odysseus and revisits a narrative that has shaped storytelling traditions for millennia.

Two veteran directors return with ambitious, tightly guarded cinematic visions for summer audiences

Nolan described the work as more than a retelling, framing it as a foundational narrative about homecoming and family. The previewed sequence focused on the Trojan Horse and a tense night-time infiltration of Troy, highlighting both scale and atmosphere. The production also marks a technical milestone, being shot entirely on IMAX film using newly developed cameras designed to reduce operational noise.

The ensemble cast includes Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous. It follows Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which secured major honours at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Nolan unveils The Odyssey footage as Spielberg teases Disclosure Day
Steven Spielberg, winner of the MPA America250 Award, speaks during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.Chris Pizzello

The presentation formed part of Universal Pictures’ broader showcase, which also introduced projects spanning animation and original science fiction. Among them was Disclosure Day, a new film from Steven Spielberg. Appearing later in the programme, Spielberg received a standing ovation alongside a retrospective of his work.

In discussion with Colman Domingo, Spielberg reflected on his long-standing interest in extraterrestrial themes, noting a continued curiosity about unexplained aerial phenomena. While details of Disclosure Day remain limited, he confirmed that the film—also starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor—will avoid revealing key narrative elements ahead of release on 12 June.

Beyond individual projects, Spielberg emphasised the importance of original storytelling in sustaining theatrical cinema, suggesting that innovation remains essential to audience engagement.

The event opened with a performance of Drop It Like It’s Hot by Snoop Dogg, who also announced a forthcoming biographical film directed by Craig Brewer. The project is expected to carry an R rating and is currently targeting a release next year.

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Nolan unveils The Odyssey footage as Spielberg teases Disclosure Day
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Cinema
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Steven Spielberg
Christopher Nolan

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