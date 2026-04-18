Nolan unveils The Odyssey footage as Spielberg teases Disclosure Day

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Christopher Nolan offered exhibitors a first extended look at The Odyssey, his forthcoming adaptation of Homer’s enduring epic. The film, scheduled for release on 17 July, positions Matt Damon as Odysseus and revisits a narrative that has shaped storytelling traditions for millennia.

Two veteran directors return with ambitious, tightly guarded cinematic visions for summer audiences

Nolan described the work as more than a retelling, framing it as a foundational narrative about homecoming and family. The previewed sequence focused on the Trojan Horse and a tense night-time infiltration of Troy, highlighting both scale and atmosphere. The production also marks a technical milestone, being shot entirely on IMAX film using newly developed cameras designed to reduce operational noise.

The ensemble cast includes Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous. It follows Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which secured major honours at the 2024 Academy Awards.