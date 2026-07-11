Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey splits internet as glowing early reactions drop amidst trailer backlash

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey is still days away from its theatrical release on 17 July but the first reactions have already sailed across social media. Following early screenings for critics, Christopher's ambitious take on Homer's legendary myth has sparked widespread excitement, with many hailing it as one of the finest films of his career.

Monumental scale and horror elements drive early praise for Homeric adaptation

These early social media mini-reviews are predominantly glowing, praising the staggering scale and technical execution achieved by shooting in-camera with new IMAX cameras. One viewer called the production “a colossal achievement of scale” that balances a “sprawling yet intimate story”. The star-studded ensemble has drawn heavy praise, particularly Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. Another critic noted that the film boasts “a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy” whilst featuring “some clever revisionist flair.”