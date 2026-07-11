Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey splits internet as glowing early reactions drop amidst trailer backlash

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey is still days away from its theatrical release on 17 July but the first reactions have already sailed across social media. Following early screenings for critics, Christopher's ambitious take on Homer's legendary myth has sparked widespread excitement, with many hailing it as one of the finest films of his career.
These early social media mini-reviews are predominantly glowing, praising the staggering scale and technical execution achieved by shooting in-camera with new IMAX cameras. One viewer called the production “a colossal achievement of scale” that balances a “sprawling yet intimate story”. The star-studded ensemble has drawn heavy praise, particularly Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. Another critic noted that the film boasts “a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy” whilst featuring “some clever revisionist flair.”
Audiences were also surprised by how much Christopher embraces horror elements, highlighting the thrillingly staged Cyclops and Circe sequences. Samantha Morton was singled out for a show-stopping sequence, while Himesh Patel was branded the ultimate most valuable player. However, Tom Holland's portrayal of Telemachus divided the room, with a lone critical voice calling Tom “easily the weakest” element in an otherwise “dull and drawn out” experience.
Despite the critical acclaim, the film faces an intense pre-release campaign from skeptical internet users. The promotional trailer became Christopher's most-disliked preview on YouTube. Much of the anger stemmed from false online rumours regarding the casting of transgender actor Elliot Page as Achilles, alongside pushback against the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. Complaints regarding a lack of native Greek actors have also circulated widely.
Nevertheless, box office tracking suggests the release will mirror the massive commercial success of Christopher’s multi-Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. With the full review embargo lifting later this week, this cinematic voyage is shaping up to be an unmissable summer blockbuster.