Christopher Nolan to skip influencer screening for The Odyssey?

He told a magazine, “She had to do these scenes that were already challenging with a 30-to-40-mile-an-hour wind ripping sand into her eyes. She’s just a boss, though. The grips were trying to hold screens over, anything that we could do so that we could shoot. But even with all that stuff, she was in massive discomfort, and you wouldn’t know it from seeing the movie.”

The actor also admitted he is convinced Charlize “won the genetic lottery”, because she’s barely aged over the last few decades.