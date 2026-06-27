Christopher Nolan to skip influencer screening for The Odyssey?

Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming film The Odyssey is expected to skip influencer screenings next month, ahead of the movie being released on July 17 in the UK and US.
The epic fantasy action movie features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. The global premiere will take place in London on July 6.
However, according to a news report, Universal is swerving word-of-mouth screenings. Before critics are invited to advanced screenings, studios — on a case-by-case basis — give influencers the chance to see huge releases in exchange for their mini, social media reviews. The upcoming blockbuster isn’t expected to feature in such screenings.
Matt Damon recently opened up about shooting the movie alongside Charlize Theron in difficult conditions on a windy beach in Morocco. He praised the “seriously tough” actress’ determination to keep going, despite being in “massive discomfort”.
He told a magazine, “She had to do these scenes that were already challenging with a 30-to-40-mile-an-hour wind ripping sand into her eyes. She’s just a boss, though. The grips were trying to hold screens over, anything that we could do so that we could shoot. But even with all that stuff, she was in massive discomfort, and you wouldn’t know it from seeing the movie.”
The actor also admitted he is convinced Charlize “won the genetic lottery”, because she’s barely aged over the last few decades.