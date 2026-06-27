Khushbu Sundar opens up on daughter Avantika’s wedding

Announcing the happy news that her daughter Avantika Sundar had wed Shravan Sreenivasan, popular actress and producer Khushbu Sundar on Friday said that the warmth, affection and goodwill that had enveloped them during the wedding ceremony had made the occasion “truly magical”.
Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post that was quite emotional, Khushbu wrote, “We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven.”
She went on to say, “With immense joy and gratitude, we, Sundar C and Kushboo Sundar, are delighted to share the wonderful news that our beloved daughter, Ms. Avantika Sundar, was married to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan on 25th June 2026 (sic).”
Khushbu added, “Surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude.”
Stating that the wedding was a small and intimate celebration, Khushbu informed that the wedding was exactly as the couple envisioned and that they were honoured to fulfil their wishes.
“Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are those shared quietly with the people who matter most,” she said and went on to seek the wishes of everyone for the newly wed couple.
“As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your love and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories,” she said and concluded the note saying, “With immense love and pride, we present to you our newly married couple — Avantika and Shravan.”