Khushbu Sundar opens up on daughter Avantika’s wedding

Khushbu added, “Surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude.”

Stating that the wedding was a small and intimate celebration, Khushbu informed that the wedding was exactly as the couple envisioned and that they were honoured to fulfil their wishes.

“Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are those shared quietly with the people who matter most,” she said and went on to seek the wishes of everyone for the newly wed couple.

“As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your love and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories,” she said and concluded the note saying, “With immense love and pride, we present to you our newly married couple — Avantika and Shravan.”