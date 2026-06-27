What’s up Chennai: Events between June 27 and July 2

Here's a curated list of events happening in Chennai this weekend.
June 27 | Guindy
Embark on a culinary journey of western Tamil Nadu at the Kaimanakkum Kongu Food Festival. This specially curated dining experience brings the classic recipes and heartfelt hospitality of Kongunadu to life through a Thalaivazhai Virundhu (banana leaf feast) layered with aromatic, regionally crafted delicacies. On till July 5. 7 pm onwards. At Ayna, Hilton Chennai.
June 27 | Mylapore
Master of observational comedy, Amit Tandon, returns to the stage with his brand-new solo special, Aise Kaise. This two-hour performance hilariously dissects the relatable frustrations of rapidly changing times and modern rituals. With his sharp, trademark wit, Amit questions the strange logic behind everyday behaviours of his family, friends, and of himself. INR 799 onwards. Starts at 7 pm. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha.
June 27 | Nungambakkam
Up your hosting game and master the craft of visual storytelling through food at The Art Of Grazing Table Workshop. Hosted by Laasya Rutland in collaboration with The Yard House, the session will teach you how to plan the menu, plate, balance, and meticulously style gourmet spreads. 4 pm onwards. At The Yard House.
June 26 | Guindy
Dive into the delicate craftsmanship of pan-Asian street food at The Bamboo Collective, an exclusive culinary showcase to highlight handcrafted dim sums. Gathering around classic bamboo steamers, diners can explore a special menu featuring vibrant fillings encased in translucent wrappers, all prepared fresh using age-old traditional steaming techniques. Till July 4. From INR 699. 7 pm onwards. At Mr Ong - The Flavours Of Singapore, Park Hyatt Chennai.
June 27 | Sholinganallur
Find yourself in the city’s homegrown music scene at Indie Spotlight, a vibrant evening dedicated entirely to independent talent. Whether you are an aspiring musician looking to take the stage and share your sound or simply a music lover wanting to discover fresh local tracks, this gathering offers the perfect cosy, creative backdrop. 5 pm onwards. At Kin Kin Thai Restaurant.
June 26 | Vepery
Take a nostalgic trip through India’s vibrant food lanes at Gully to Gourmet, an exclusive supper club experience that elevates roadside classics into high culinary art. Curated by Mithaas , the multi-course meal reimagines familiar, beloved street flavours with creative execution for an evening steeped in memory and flavour. Till June 27. Venue to be unveiled upon registering.
June 27 | Cinepolis
Ananthan Kaadu, a gritty, decade-spanning political action thriller, is hitting the silver screen this week. Set against the volatile socio-political landscape of Thiruvananthapuram and Tamil Nadu during the late 1980s and early 1990s, this bilingual drama follows a gripping tale of power, rebellion, and survival. In theatres.
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