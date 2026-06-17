Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland to attend The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai

Mumbai is preparing for the most glamorous Hollywood movie event India has seen in years. Christopher Nolan is set to arrive in India next month for the grand premiere of The Odyssey, accompanied by leading men Matt Damon and Tom Holland.
The highly anticipated premiere will reportedly take place at Mumbai’s iconic IMAX venue at Phoenix Palladium, marking the first time a Christopher Nolan film has received a full-scale premiere event in India. India is no longer merely a massive box-office territory for Hollywood — it is now part of the spectacle.
Few international filmmakers command the kind of devotion Nolan enjoys in India. From packed first-day-first-show screenings of Inception and Interstellar to the near-religious frenzy around Oppenheimer, Indian audiences have long treated the British-American director like cinema’s high priest of intellectual blockbusters.
Matt Damon, who headlines Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus, is also expected to attend the Mumbai premiere. Matt’s collaboration with Nolan has already generated enormous buzz online, with early reports describing the film as the director’s most ambitious project yet. Then there is Tom Holland, arguably one of the most photographed young stars on the planet right now. The actor, cast as Telemachus in the film, is expected to draw massive crowds during the India visit.
While this may be Christopher’s first official Indian premiere, the filmmaker has previously shot portions of Tenet in Mumbai and famously filmed sequences of The Dark Knight Rises in Rajasthan.
Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey boasts a staggering ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. The film has also made headlines for being shot entirely on IMAX film cameras.
Naturally, the India premiere is expected to become a magnet for Bollywood’s biggest names. The guest list could include everyone from filmmakers and streaming stars to actors.
Christopher Nolan is arriving in Mumbai with Matt Damon and Tom Holland in tow, carrying one of the year’s most anticipated films, while thousands of fans prepare to scream outside barricades.
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