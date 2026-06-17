Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland to attend The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai

While this may be Christopher’s first official Indian premiere, the filmmaker has previously shot portions of Tenet in Mumbai and famously filmed sequences of The Dark Knight Rises in Rajasthan.

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey boasts a staggering ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. The film has also made headlines for being shot entirely on IMAX film cameras.

Naturally, the India premiere is expected to become a magnet for Bollywood’s biggest names. The guest list could include everyone from filmmakers and streaming stars to actors.

Christopher Nolan is arriving in Mumbai with Matt Damon and Tom Holland in tow, carrying one of the year’s most anticipated films, while thousands of fans prepare to scream outside barricades.