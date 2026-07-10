Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan arrive in Mumbai for The Odyssey India premiere

Mumbai rolled out the red carpet for Hollywood as The Odyssey cast actor Tom Holland and director Christopher Nolan arrived in the city for the film's premiere in India. The duo was spotted making their way from Mumbai's private airport to the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel as part of their promotional tour.
Tom arrived at the airport and was greeted by the paparazzis waiting eagerly for his glimpse. Some clips of him walking out of the airport have now gone viral. As he reached his destination the Taj Mahal Palace he turned around and gave a sweet wave to the camera. Meanwhile, the Oscar winning director Nolan arrived at the hotel with his family. He was spotted with his wife and producer, Emma Thomas. As per reports, the film’s lead Matt Damon will also join the two in sometime and as of now no news of his arrival has surfaced the internet.
The Hollywood stars are here for two days as the premiere screenings will take place from July 10 to July 11. The global theatrical release of the film is scheduled for July 17. During this two-day event the celebs would interact with the audience and Nolan is also expected to participate in some promotional activities and interact with his fans.
The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan boasts a stellar cast that includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron among others. The movie is produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas under their production company, Syncopy Inc.
Ahead of its release, the film managed to gain massive hype and attention from around the world because of its cinematic adaptation and of course Nolan’s acclaimed storytelling. IMAX bookings for The Odyssey opened nearly a month before its release, with premium tickets priced at up to INR 3,300 selling out across several theatres in Mumbai and Delhi. Based on Homer's timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the legendary hero Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War.