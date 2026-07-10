Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan arrive in Mumbai for The Odyssey India premiere

Mumbai rolled out the red carpet for Hollywood as The Odyssey cast actor Tom Holland and director Christopher Nolan arrived in the city for the film's premiere in India. The duo was spotted making their way from Mumbai's private airport to the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel as part of their promotional tour.

Hollywood comes to Mumbai: Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan arrive for The Odyssey

Tom arrived at the airport and was greeted by the paparazzis waiting eagerly for his glimpse. Some clips of him walking out of the airport have now gone viral. As he reached his destination the Taj Mahal Palace he turned around and gave a sweet wave to the camera. Meanwhile, the Oscar winning director Nolan arrived at the hotel with his family. He was spotted with his wife and producer, Emma Thomas. As per reports, the film’s lead Matt Damon will also join the two in sometime and as of now no news of his arrival has surfaced the internet.