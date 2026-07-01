Tom Holland takes Lionel Messi on web-slinging joyride across New York

As the World Cup fever rages, Hollywood star Tom Holland joined forces with the football legend Lionel Messi ahead of the release of his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Is Messi going to join the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

A special video released by the makers of the film shows Messi in search of Spider-Man. His search leads him to a quaint coffee shop in New York, where he bumps into Peter Parker. Tom then changes into his Spider-Man, and shows up leaving the football legend mesmerised as the former takes him for a joy ride slinging webs across the city.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the 4th MCU Spider-Man film, and follows the emotional fallout of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After Doctor Strange’s spell erases the world’s memory of Peter Parker, he begins a new chapter as a lonely, full-time Spider-Man protecting New York City. The film explores Peter living without the support system of MJ and Ned while facing new threats and changes to his own abilities.