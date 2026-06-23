Erling Haaland’s confession about Tom Holland's DM goes viral: 'Didn’t bother to answer...'

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has recently sparked controversy with his lack of pop culture knowledge. A message from our beloved Spiderman Tom Holland, sat on the footballer’s phone for a long time as he failed to recognise who the man was and didn’t revert to his dinner invite.

Erling Haaland admits he ignored Tom Holland’s message, internet reacts

While the world is eagerly celebrating Tom Holland ahead of his upcoming Spider-Man film, one famous personality recently had a rather unexpected encounter with him. During an interview, when Erling was asked how he felt when he received an invite from the popular MCU star, he took a while to recognise the person in context. One of his acquaintances from the backstage area prompted, “Tom Holland, Spider-Man,” and only then could he realise the person in question.

He then revealed that when he first received a message from the actor, he had no idea who he was and assumed it was from a stranger, so he ignored it. It was only later, after people around him explained who the sender actually was, that he felt embarrassed.

Explaining the incident, he said, “Yes, of course. This is a bit embarrassing, to be completely honest. We were in Monaco at the Formula 1, and then I got a message. I don’t watch movies much, so I have no idea who people are. There was one asking if we could go out for dinner, but I’d never seen him, so I didn’t bother to answer. I didn’t want to answer an unknown person”.