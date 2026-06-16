Tom Holland and Zendaya back on the red carpet, first time since wedding rumours

Recently, the couple has been in the news after the actress' stylist, Law Roach hinted that they already got married. However, the Tom and Zendaya have neither confirmed nor denied the speculations.

Known for keeping their lives and relationship extremely private, Tom Holland and Zendaya rarely make public appearances together but when they do, spark fly. In their latest red carpet appearance, the two were all smiles as they posed for the cameras, stealing glances and exchanging smiles.

Both of them twinned in stunning black outfits, with Tom wearing a black Jacquemus cropped jacket and pants which he paired with a bright red shirt underneath. Zendaya, glamorous as always, looked outstanding in a strapless, corseted black dress with long fringes on the asymmetrical hem. Her dress was from the Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2026 collection.