Tom Holland and Zendaya back on the red carpet, first time since wedding rumours

Tom Holland and Zendaya are back together on the red carpet! The couple made their first appearance together on the carpet since they were speculated to be married. The actors have current kicked off the promotions of their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Actor-couple Tom Holland and Zendaya looked in love as they walked the red carpet together in Spain while promoting their next movie together, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Recently, the couple has been in the news after the actress' stylist, Law Roach hinted that they already got married. However, the Tom and Zendaya have neither confirmed nor denied the speculations.
Known for keeping their lives and relationship extremely private, Tom Holland and Zendaya rarely make public appearances together but when they do, spark fly. In their latest red carpet appearance, the two were all smiles as they posed for the cameras, stealing glances and exchanging smiles.
Both of them twinned in stunning black outfits, with Tom wearing a black Jacquemus cropped jacket and pants which he paired with a bright red shirt underneath. Zendaya, glamorous as always, looked outstanding in a strapless, corseted black dress with long fringes on the asymmetrical hem. Her dress was from the Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2026 collection.
The last red carpet appearance by Tom Holland and Zendaya together was back in 2021 during the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021. Almost five years later, they got back on the carpet to promote the sequel from the same franchise.
The actors reportedly got engaged towards the end of 2024 and their wedding date is still under covers. However, on the work front, fans can expect to see more of the couple together since they will also share the screen in Christopher Nolan epic movie, The Odyssey, set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026.