Tom Holland reveals that he had to move Spider-Man 4 filming for The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's much awaited epic drama The Odyssey will release on July 17, 2026, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit the screens on July 31, 2026 where Tom will return as the titular character.

Managing the filming for two of the biggest movies of the year was not easy for the actor. Tom, while talking to GQ magazine, talked about the "uncomfortable conversation" he had to have with Tom Rothman, chairperson of Sony Pictures because he wanted to postpone the filming for the Marvel movie.

Fortunately, everything worked out at the end. "I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of 'This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years'", Tom explained.