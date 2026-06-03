Tom Holland reveals that he had to move Spider-Man 4 filming for The Odyssey

Our favourite boy next-door, Tom Holland is preparing for two of the biggest releases of the year: Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. With both films set to release in July, the actor is quite busy with promotions.
During a recent interview, Tom revealed an interesting fact and said that he had to reschedule the Spider-Man filming to be able to work for Nolan's upcoming project.
Tom Holland, recently celebrated his 30th birthday on June 1, 2026. This year has a lot in store for him as he has two highly-anticipated movies coming back-to-back next month.
Christopher Nolan's much awaited epic drama The Odyssey will release on July 17, 2026, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit the screens on July 31, 2026 where Tom will return as the titular character.
Managing the filming for two of the biggest movies of the year was not easy for the actor. Tom, while talking to GQ magazine, talked about the "uncomfortable conversation" he had to have with Tom Rothman, chairperson of Sony Pictures because he wanted to postpone the filming for the Marvel movie.
Fortunately, everything worked out at the end. "I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of 'This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years'", Tom explained.
The actor said that had it been any other director, the conversation could have taken a different turn. In The Odyssey, Tom will be seen as Telemachus, Odysseus's son, played by Matt Damon.
Tom Holland was able to shoot for Spider-Man immediately after the production had wrapped on Nolan's film. In fact, the wrap-up happened nine days early, giving him enough time to switch.
The young actor is proud of the latest movie he has made with Marvel. He said. "I truly believe that we’ve made the best version of any 'Spider-Man' movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they’re very grateful that it happened."