'I've been so lucky in the last four years': Tom Holland opens up on sobriety journey and life transformation

Spiderman star Tom Holland has recently shared about his sobriety journey. What began as a month-long reset gradually turned into a conscious lifestyle choice. In a recent interview the actor has opened up how it positively impacted his life and career.

From Dry January to lifelong choice: Tom Holland on going sober

Back in January 2022, the actor in order to champion for a challenge named Dry January, stopped drinking for a month. However as the month ended he chose to stop drinking altogether and never looked back. This moreover inspired him to start his non-alcoholic beer and lifestyle brand, BERO.

Now talking about how alcohol sometimes became his escape, he said, “Drinking was something that was ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life. Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue."