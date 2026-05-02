'I've been so lucky in the last four years': Tom Holland opens up on sobriety journey and life transformation

Spiderman star Tom Holland has recently shared about his sobriety journey. What began as a month-long reset gradually turned into a conscious lifestyle choice. In a recent interview the actor has opened up how it positively impacted his life and career.
Back in January 2022, the actor in order to champion for a challenge named Dry January, stopped drinking for a month. However as the month ended he chose to stop drinking altogether and never looked back. This moreover inspired him to start his non-alcoholic beer and lifestyle brand, BERO.
Now talking about how alcohol sometimes became his escape, he said, “Drinking was something that was ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life. Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue."
Explaining how quitting booze helped him, Tom added, “Since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person."
The 29 year old actor also shared how his life blossomed after he stopped drinking. He said, “I've been so lucky in the last four years that my career has really blossomed in a really lovely way, and I really love what's happening and what I have to come in the future. And I don't know how much of that would've come to fruition had I still been drinking."
The actor also shared that his friends have been motivated by his determination and have also reduced or stopped drinking altogether. He concluded saying, “I had all of my mates over the other night. That used to be, like, a really, really boozy affair. We'd be up till 1 in the morning drinking. We'd be all hungover the next day. And I had like 10 guys over at my house, and I don't think anyone had a drop of alcohol."