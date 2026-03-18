Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer reveals Tom Holland’s emotional return as Peter Parker

The trailer runs for 2minutes and 33 seconds and features a mixture of emotional scenes and intense action as Peter battles with his loneliness while rebuilding his life. He then becomes Spider-Man again and protects others.

Numerous dangers abound in the newly released trailer. In this movie, fans continue to see Michael Mando reprise his role as Scorpion and Jon Bernthal reprise his role as The Punisher, but now, they will both face off again against an even more dangerous foe: The Hand, who have made it clear that their main objective is to destroy Peter. Fans will also follow Peter as he attempts to balance the multiple external threats that come his way.

Mark Ruffalo has also been confirmed to return in Bruce Banner/Hulk’s role. Despite earlier speculation of Sadie Sink making her MCU debut, she does not appear in the trailer. This movie's director is Destin Daniel Cretton (also known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and the producers are Amy Pascal (Sony Pictures) and Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios).

The Spider-Man franchise continues with this fourth instalment that follows Spider-man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The last film included Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The Spiderman Brand New Day trailer ends with a message ‘A Brand New Day Begins Now.’ This movie will be released in theatres on July 31.