Internet praises Tom Holland for his ballet comments amid Timothée Chalamet drama

Talking about the prejudices and challenges, Tom had said, "It wasn’t easy, but it also wasn’t tough. I went to a rugby school, so you can imagine… Like, the one kid in the school that does ballet. There’s gonna be comments here and there, it wasn’t the easiest thing in the world. There were kids that didn’t understand why I was doing it or what I was doing it for."

Tom had his big break at age 12 when he played the leading role, in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical in 2008. Billy was a young boy who wanted to be a professional ballet dancer against his father's wishes. Needless to say, Tom had to undergo extensive ballet training for the role.

In a now viral video, the actor's conversation with Jay have been edited with a clip from 2008 when he was preparing for the role of Billy. Speaking of his experience, 12-year-old Tom can be heard saying, "It was a long audition process. It took me about two, two and a half years to actually get onto the stage. Most ballet classes are very strict."

The child actor then added, "Today I did a first move for the first time and it felt really cool. When you get it for the first time, you’re so happy."