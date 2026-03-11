Famed conductor says Timothee Chalamet shows ignorance in claiming ‘no one cares’ about opera and ballet

Famed conductor Gustavo Dudamel said Timothée Chalamet showed ignorance when the Oscar-nominated actor claimed “no one cares” about opera and ballet.

“Sadly sometimes it’s a little bit of ignorance but, look, that is why we have to open more spaces for people to connect with classical music,” Dudamel said Tuesday night at an event to announce the programming of his first season as the New York Philharmonic’s music director.

Gustavo Dudamel calls Timothée Chalamet 'ignorant' amid ballet/opera debacle

Dudamel spoke from the stage of Lincoln Center’s David Geffen to an audience that included donors, musicians, the orchestra board, community leaders and composers in addition to journalists. Dudamel’s remarks sparked loud applause.

During a conversation with fellow actor Matthew McConaughey at a CNN and Variety town hall at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication in February, the 30-year-old Chalamet was asked by McConaughey about whether shortened audience attention spans have impacted studio decisions about the content of theatrical films, forcing more early action.