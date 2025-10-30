Viral Reddit post claims Janhvi Kapoor has had zero hits in 7.5 years

Reddit is the smoky bar of the internet where opinions are poured neat, but facts are optional. The recent collective outrage comes from a viral post claiming Janhvi Kapoor has had “zero hits in 7.5 years.” Zero. Zilch. Nada. As if the doe-eyed beauty’s IMDb page is a drought-stricken wasteland.
But before we grab our pitchforks (or calculators), let’s pause. First of all, seven-and-a-half years? Bollywood has not even been consistently functional for half that time, thanks to pandemics and boycotts.
It’s true that Janhvi hasn’t exactly been setting the box office ablaze. She herself has accepted that. Dhadak was genuinely a decent start. Gunjan Saxena won applause but streamed straight into everyone’s living room slippers. Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi were all well-intentioned experiments that fizzled oh-so fast.
But calling her career “zero hits” is lazy arithmetic. Dhadak was a bonafide hit by industry metrics. And Telugu beast Devara that raked in ₹500 crore was no small feat either; though it was more Jr. NTR’s tsunami than Janhvi’s solo splash. She wasn’t driving the car, sure, but she didn’t exactly sit in the boot either.
The thing is that Bollywood’s “hit” formula has mutated. With streaming, brand collaborations, and pan-India films, box office numbers no longer tell the full story. The real flex today isn’t 100-crore clubs — it’s surviving the industry long enough without being cancelled, sidelined, migrating, or turned into a meme.
So no, Janhvi hasn’t delivered a Sholay. But she also hasn’t disappeared like half the debutantes of her era. She’s still working, still experimenting, and, to her credit, still triggering Reddit threads. If anything, the outrage says less about Janhvi’s hits and more about the audience’s obsession with keeping “star kids” on probation forever. Seven-and-a-half years, almost no hits? Maybe. But seven-and-a-half years of zero relevance? Not even close.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.