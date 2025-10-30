Viral Reddit post claims Janhvi Kapoor has had zero hits in 7.5 years

Reddit is the smoky bar of the internet where opinions are poured neat, but facts are optional. The recent collective outrage comes from a viral post claiming Janhvi Kapoor has had “zero hits in 7.5 years.” Zero. Zilch. Nada. As if the doe-eyed beauty’s IMDb page is a drought-stricken wasteland.

Let's take a closer look at whether Janhvi Kapoor’s “flop streak” is fact or fiction

But before we grab our pitchforks (or calculators), let’s pause. First of all, seven-and-a-half years? Bollywood has not even been consistently functional for half that time, thanks to pandemics and boycotts.