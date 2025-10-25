Janhvi Kapoor reads a poem written by her for mother Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her late mother Sridevi by reciting a heartfelt poem written by her.

The actress read out the poem while on a talk show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol — Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle — where she appeared with Karan Johar.

She read, “Bachi thi phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya, Jo laad mangti thi usse muh mod liya, Apni awaaz kho ke apni maa ki awaaz me baat karti hu, Issi jariye me unke paas bhi rakhti hu.” (I was a child who suddenly lost her right; the one I sought love from, I turned away; having lost my own voice, I now speak in my mother’s, and through it, I keep her close.)