Madison Beer on why Victoria’s Secret made her new angel wings 24 hours before the show

Madison Beer experienced a small fashion crisis hours before going on as the headliner of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The musician, 26, explained during a recent interview that her gorgeous first pair of Angel wings was too heavy to wear, so the design team had to make a fresh pair overnight.
Interviewing Davis Burleson for SiriusXM TikTok Radio, Madison remembered practicing in the first set of wings. “I had other wings that were huge and weighted 25 lbs,” she said. “I was like, “They’re literally stunning, but I cannot fly in those. I’m gonna knock a dancer off the platform, I'm so terrified.”
The weight was substantial, so she “couldn't walk” or “strut” on the catwalk. Being very flexible, the designers elected to redo the entire accessory. “They were so pretty and they made me new ones the night before,” Madison explained. The backup wings were substantially easier to handle 5 lbs, allowing her to provide a perfect performance.
Madison’s experience underscores the little-discussed physical strain of the show’s iconic wings. To compare, fellow Angel Bella Hadid wore a whopping 50 lb pair at this season's show, and Alessandra Ambrosio used to walk while secretly six weeks pregnant in a 30 lb pair. Seasoned Angel Heidi Klum famously requested the largest wings, declaring she “didn’t want little chicken wings.”
Even after the eleventh-hour switch, the experience was a childhood fantasy come to life for Madison. “It was so ridiculous and surreal,” she said. “I’ve wanted to do this my entire life.” The company retained the wings as part of its “Victoria’s Secret Angel Week archive,” but Madison is hoping to retain her bedazzled baby pink number, which will be put on display in a glass case at home.