Six incredibly expensive gifts rappers have bought each other

When it comes to splurging and extravagance, rappers never shy away when they are treating themselves or their crew. The hip-hop culture is often in the news for showering fellow rappers with gifts that redefine ‘dropping a bag’ on you. From bespoke cars to mouth-dropping jewellery and freezers full of money these remarkable acts are often worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Here are six of the most jaw-dropping gifts given between some of the largest personalities in rap

Cardi B’s fridge stuffed with £400,000 cash

For Offset’s 28th birthday in December 2019 Cardi B opted for a surprising but memorable gift. Rather than a car or watch she gave her husband $500,000 cash (around £400,000) tidily piled on the shelves of a stainless steel refrigerator. It was a literal ‘cool’ half a million.

Kanye West’s £96,000+ Sherp Pro ATV for 2 Chainz

Commemorating 2 Chainz’s 43rd birthday in 2020 Kanye West presented the rapper with a Sherp Pro ATV. This fearsome Russian-Ukrainian off-roader has been engineered to overtake almost any terrain. Worth over $120,000 (in excess of £96,000) it was a present tailored for the seasoned off-roader.