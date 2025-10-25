Celebs

Six incredibly expensive gifts rappers have bought each other

From bespoke cars to mouth-dropping jewellery and freezers full of money these remarkable acts are often worth hundreds of thousands of pounds
When it comes to splurging and extravagance, rappers never shy away when they are treating themselves or their crew. The hip-hop culture is often in the news for showering fellow rappers with gifts that redefine ‘dropping a bag’ on you. From bespoke cars to mouth-dropping jewellery and freezers full of money these remarkable acts are often worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Here are six of the most jaw-dropping gifts given between some of the largest personalities in rap

Cardi B’s fridge stuffed with £400,000 cash

For Offset’s 28th birthday in December 2019 Cardi B opted for a surprising but memorable gift. Rather than a car or watch she gave her husband $500,000 cash (around £400,000) tidily piled on the shelves of a stainless steel refrigerator. It was a literal ‘cool’ half a million.

Kanye West’s £96,000+ Sherp Pro ATV for 2 Chainz

Commemorating 2 Chainz’s 43rd birthday in 2020 Kanye West presented the rapper with a Sherp Pro ATV. This fearsome Russian-Ukrainian off-roader has been engineered to overtake almost any terrain. Worth over $120,000 (in excess of £96,000) it was a present tailored for the seasoned off-roader.

Jay-Z’s Rolex party invitations

In 2019, Jay-Z took party invites to a whole new level for his Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. VIP guests such as Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz didn’t get paper invites; they were sent bottles of Ace of Spades champagne and rose-gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches, which have a retail price of almost $40,000 (approximately £32,000) per watch.

Kanye West’s £248,000+ Bentley for CyHi the Prynce

Kanye West’s largesse has no end. Kanye purchased G.O.O.D. Music signee CyHi the Prynce what looks to be a Bentley Mulsanne Sedan in 2018. Such luxury cars usually retail from $310,000 to$341,000 (£248,000 to £273,000) showing that Yeezy is committed to giving his collaborators the luxury ride.

Drake’s £220,000 Ferrari for 21 Savage

Drake, being the big spender that he is, presented 21 Savage with a 2016 red Ferrari 488. A vehicle of this quality is worth around $275,000 (in excess of £220,000). An ostentatious vehicle is a favorite for any high-rollers rapper present.

Lil Tjay’s £120,000 Richard Mille watch for Ice Spice

After their 2023 collaboration Gangsta Boo Lil Tjay gifted Ice Spice with a stunning Richard Mille watch. Their top-drawer jeweler claims that this high-end watch costs a reported $150,000 (approximately £120,000), and so is an enormous thank-you gesture for their chart success.

