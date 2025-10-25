Six incredibly expensive gifts rappers have bought each other

When it comes to splurging and extravagance, rappers never shy away when they are treating themselves or their crew. The hip-hop culture is often in the news for showering fellow rappers with gifts that redefine ‘dropping a bag’ on you. From bespoke cars to mouth-dropping jewellery and freezers full of money these remarkable acts are often worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
For Offset’s 28th birthday in December 2019 Cardi B opted for a surprising but memorable gift. Rather than a car or watch she gave her husband $500,000 cash (around £400,000) tidily piled on the shelves of a stainless steel refrigerator. It was a literal ‘cool’ half a million.
Commemorating 2 Chainz’s 43rd birthday in 2020 Kanye West presented the rapper with a Sherp Pro ATV. This fearsome Russian-Ukrainian off-roader has been engineered to overtake almost any terrain. Worth over $120,000 (in excess of £96,000) it was a present tailored for the seasoned off-roader.
In 2019, Jay-Z took party invites to a whole new level for his Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. VIP guests such as Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz didn’t get paper invites; they were sent bottles of Ace of Spades champagne and rose-gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches, which have a retail price of almost $40,000 (approximately £32,000) per watch.
Kanye West’s largesse has no end. Kanye purchased G.O.O.D. Music signee CyHi the Prynce what looks to be a Bentley Mulsanne Sedan in 2018. Such luxury cars usually retail from $310,000 to$341,000 (£248,000 to £273,000) showing that Yeezy is committed to giving his collaborators the luxury ride.
Drake, being the big spender that he is, presented 21 Savage with a 2016 red Ferrari 488. A vehicle of this quality is worth around $275,000 (in excess of £220,000). An ostentatious vehicle is a favorite for any high-rollers rapper present.
After their 2023 collaboration Gangsta Boo Lil Tjay gifted Ice Spice with a stunning Richard Mille watch. Their top-drawer jeweler claims that this high-end watch costs a reported $150,000 (approximately £120,000), and so is an enormous thank-you gesture for their chart success.