Kolkata’s cocktail storytellers arrive in Chennai this weekend

Together, they curate cocktails that pay tribute to Kolkata icons such as Nahoum’s and Flurys, capturing local stories, energy and heritage. “We are bringing a piece of home and seeing how it fits. Chennai’s craft scene is growing, and we are learning alongside it,” they reflect.

They also speak about the playful side of bartending: the real “tell” is the guest’s reaction, the wide eyes, the leaning in, the curiosity. A garnish they swear by is sorbet, which slowly melts into the drink and adds a final, unexpected layer of flavour.

On the biggest misconception about craft bars, Biki says, “People expect drinks to be fancy or strange for the sake of it. Like, ‘Oh, this has lavender, so it must taste like soap.’ But that is not the point. Our job is to make something unexpected feel familiar.” He points to a clarified Bloody Mary without tomato pulp, sharp, clean, yet recognisable, as an example of that shift.

The menu plays with flavours that seem like they should not work together, such as mustard and watermelon, but balance and restraint make them sing. Guests are encouraged to sip slowly, notice the subtleties, and savour the story behind each drink.

Cost for two: ₹2,000. On 25 October. From 7 pm onwards. At The Leather Bar, The Park, Chennai.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya