The Empire eats back with Simply Singapura’s culinary saga in Chennai

Then came the Devil’s chicken curry, true to its name, fiery and relentless, a Eurasian inheritance from the Portuguese. We ate it slow, letting the heat build, potatoes softening the blow, sausages adding their own bite.

We couldn’t pass without mentioning the fish head curry, first introduced to Singapore by Chef Marian Jacob Gomez, an Indian immigrant in the 1950s. It was his way of marrying South Indian spice with Chinese taste for fish head. “Today, it remains a Singaporean icon,” says Chef Te Yuan Peter Tseng. We didn’t try it this time, but its story was enough to make us hungry though.