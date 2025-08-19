Bone marrow dosas, bao, and boozy desserts make a strong case for slowing down in this Chennai diner

You might miss the fine diner Fifth if you’re speeding down ECR. Much like its food, it asks you to slow down and notice things to find the best things life has to offer. A month into opening, the restaurant already seems to understand why people go out to eat, not just for flavour, but for pause.

Comfort, play, and pure indulgence come together in a fine dining menu worth lingering over

Founded by dermatologist and food lover Aishwarya Selvaraj, along with her husband, and consultant Rajesh Kumar of Gourmet Sage Hospitality Solutions, Fifth comes at a time when the neighbourhood is brimming with new diners. From Bask to Paris Plage, the area has become a weekend ritual for people willing to make the drive for food that feels just a little more special. And special is exactly what they’ve gone for here. The menu leans indulgent, with an unmistakable respect for the grill, the smoker, and generous fat.