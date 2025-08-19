Bone marrow dosas, bao, and boozy desserts make a strong case for slowing down in this Chennai diner

You might miss the fine diner Fifth if you’re speeding down ECR. Much like its food, it asks you to slow down and notice things to find the best things life has to offer. A month into opening, the restaurant already seems to understand why people go out to eat, not just for flavour, but for pause.
Founded by dermatologist and food lover Aishwarya Selvaraj, along with her husband, and consultant Rajesh Kumar of Gourmet Sage Hospitality Solutions, Fifth comes at a time when the neighbourhood is brimming with new diners. From Bask to Paris Plage, the area has become a weekend ritual for people willing to make the drive for food that feels just a little more special. And special is exactly what they’ve gone for here. The menu leans indulgent, with an unmistakable respect for the grill, the smoker, and generous fat.
We begin with the Bone marrow pepper roast with beef fat dosa, a Sunday lunch idea turned into small-plate luxury. A narrow spoon helps slide out the marrow from its cradle, still slick from the pepper masala. The dosa, crisp on the edges, soft at the fold, soaks up everything like it’s meant to. It disappears in a few bites, and for a brief second, you’ll wonder if you should ask for an extra dosa only, no judgement.
Then there’s the Avocado thokku, a dish that sounds suspicious but lands comfortably. Mellow, layered, and with the truffle cream, it’s the kind of thing you keep going back to between bites of richer plates. The wanton crisp doesn’t collapse under moisture, and there’s just enough spice to remind you of something home-cooked, though you’re not sure by whom.
The Char sui pork buns are another one-bite-wonder that we found really difficult to share with others. A little sweet, a little tangy, with roasted pork belly folded into bao, it’s the acidity from the pickled onion that keeps it from tipping over into syrupy.
The Amritsari murg tacos are light but deeply satisfying. It’s the raw mango chutney that sneaks up on you, adding brightness to the familiar, while the tandoor spices bring all the comfort of late-night Punjabi takeout, only crisper, neater, and gone in three bites. If we had to choose just one thing here (and you really shouldn’t), if held at a gunpoint, it might be this.
Then comes the Wagyu rib-eye, and you understand why Fifth exists. Charred over a Santa Maria grill and paired with a rich house jus, mash, green chimichurri and that flaky Maldon salt, this is steak for the purists. They even let you choose your knife: each one with a handle made from a different kind of Indian wood. It’s a little over-the-top, but also, real fun. The steak is buttery, a little smoky, and perfectly pink. It doesn’t really need any sides, but we try the sauces anyway.