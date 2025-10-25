Picasso portrait of muse Dora Maar in vivid hat, long hidden from view, sells for 32 million euros

A vividly hued Pablo Picasso portrait of longtime muse and partner Dora Maar that had remained hidden from public view for more than eight decades sold Friday at auction for 32 million euros (about $37 million), including fees — surpassing expectations but far from the artist’s most expensive work ever auctioned.

Picasso portrait of muse Dora Maar sells for 32 million euros

Painted in July 1943, Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat (Dora Maar) depicts Maar in a brightly colored floral hat. Maar, an artist and photographer herself, had been Picasso’s partner and muse for about seven years, and the relationship was coming to a painful close. The work was purchased in 1944 and had not been on the market since, remaining in the family collection.

The painting, part of Picasso’s Woman in a Hat series, was auctioned at the Drouot auction house in Paris. Auctioneer Christophe Lucien called the final sale, to a buyer in the room, “an enormous success,” as well as a very emotional moment. He said the price — 32,012,397 euros after adding buyer fees to the 27-million hammer price — was not only well above estimates but also the highest paid at auction this year for any artwork in France.