Timothée Chalamet's opera diss? Internet thinks it will cost him the Oscar
Timothée Chalamet has managed to trigger a lot of people at once! Recently, the actor, who is in the running for the Best Lead Actor Oscar for his film Marty Supreme this year, made disrespectful comments towards ballet and opera art forms. Consequently, many people, including actors, artists and even opera and ballet organisation clapped back with criticism.
Timothée is among the top-contenders for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Marty Supreme as the protagonist this year. Many believed that he will bag the award until his comments went viral just before the final phase of voting.
Timothée Chalamet risks his Oscar with disrespectful comments about ballet and opera
Timothée Chalamet began the awards season with a bang, bagging both the Critics Choice and Golden Globe for Best Actor. The film community and fans were almost certain that the actor would go on to win the Oscar for a terrific performance in Marty Supreme.
Timothée's loss in the BAFTA and Actor Awards had definitely made the Oscar race more interesting but now, fans are almost certain that the young actor has tanked his chances.
In a recent conversation with Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas, the 30-year-old Oscar nominee said that no one cares about ballet and opera because they are dying art forms.
He had said, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.'"
Immediately realising the impact of his words about two very respected forms of art, Timothée added, "All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."
Interestingly, Timothée Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender used to be a professional ballet performer.
Reactions to Timothée Chalamet's comments
Following his comments, renowned ballet and opera companies, including the Royal Ballet and Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, the English National Ballet, the Seattle Opera and others, took to their social media to criticise the actor's comments, and saying that, unlike the actor, many people care about ballet and opera to this day.
Choreographer Martin Chaix said, "If anything, in a world where AI is reshaping cinema faster than most realise, the unmediated human presence of ballet and opera becomes more essential, not less. I hope he finds his way into a theatre."
Several actors and performers including Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Lee Curtis and Doja Cat weighed in on the controversy, expressing their disappointment with Timothée's comment.
Needless to say, fans are furious with many wondering how an artist can look down upon any art form. One angry fan commented on social media, "He speaks as if he could work in opera or ballet. Sure, Jan". "Kid single-handedly boosted Opera & ballet! Well done Timmy", commented another user.
Some fans even think that his controversial comments have definitely taken away his chances of winning the Oscar next week. "Timothee Chalamet back at it again. Oscar ballots open today & he just said...this (there are also ballet dancers who vote). Just go ahead & give the Best Actor Oscar to Michael B. Jordan or Ethan Hawke", one comment read. Another netizen opined, "Strange to pick on Opera etc.. could cost the Oscar with this buzz".
Only time will tell if Timothée Chalamet really ruined his Oscar campaign with his unwarranted dig at the performing arts.