Timothée Chalamet's opera diss? Internet thinks it will cost him the Oscar

Timothée's loss in the BAFTA and Actor Awards had definitely made the Oscar race more interesting but now, fans are almost certain that the young actor has tanked his chances.

In a recent conversation with Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas, the 30-year-old Oscar nominee said that no one cares about ballet and opera because they are dying art forms.

He had said, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.'"

Immediately realising the impact of his words about two very respected forms of art, Timothée added, "All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

Interestingly, Timothée Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender used to be a professional ballet performer.

Reactions to Timothée Chalamet's comments

Following his comments, renowned ballet and opera companies, including the Royal Ballet and Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, the English National Ballet, the Seattle Opera and others, took to their social media to criticise the actor's comments, and saying that, unlike the actor, many people care about ballet and opera to this day.