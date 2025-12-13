Eifman Ballet's Anna Karenina mesmerises Mumbai in it's Indian debut

The internationally acclaimed Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg recently concluded a historic and triumphant three-day run of Boris Eifman's Anna Karenina at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. The performances, held from December 8 to 10, 2025, marked the production's debut in India as part of the company’s Asia tour.

Boris Eifman’s Anna Karenina captivates Mumbai

This engagement provided Indian audiences with an opportunity to see one of the world's leading contemporary ballet companies from Saint Petersburg. The scale of the production, involving a troupe of over 60 dancers, was accommodated by the NCPA's Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, which is designed for large-scale international performances.