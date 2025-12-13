Eifman Ballet's Anna Karenina mesmerises Mumbai in it's Indian debut

The internationally acclaimed Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg recently concluded a historic and triumphant three-day run of Boris Eifman's Anna Karenina at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. The performances, held from December 8 to 10, 2025, marked the production's debut in India as part of the company’s Asia tour.
This engagement provided Indian audiences with an opportunity to see one of the world's leading contemporary ballet companies from Saint Petersburg. The scale of the production, involving a troupe of over 60 dancers, was accommodated by the NCPA's Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, which is designed for large-scale international performances.
Created by legendary choreographer Boris Eifman, the ballet is based on Leo Tolstoy's iconic novel and is recognised as one of the company's signature psychological ballets. Premiered in 2005, the production utilises Eifman's distinctive "dance of emotions" style to portray the intense love triangle and inner turmoil experienced by Anna. The choreography is set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and has been widely praised for its technical mastery and ability to deliver profound emotional impact.
Eifman’s interpretation of Anna Karenina focuses intensely on the emotional and moral conflict at the heart of Leo Tolstoy's story, exploring Anna's struggle between overwhelming passion and family duty through bold, highly expressive movement. This strong psychological dimension, frequently described as "psychoanalysis in motion," resonated deeply with the local audience, who responded enthusiastically to its powerful staging, virtuosic ensemble work, and cinematic lighting and design.
Beyond the spectacular artistic experience, the Indian debut of Anna Karenina marks a significant strengthening of cultural ties between Russia and India. The NCPA continues its commitment to bringing the world's most sought-after productions to Indian audiences. This tour was facilitated by the support of Wu Promotion, an Asian performing arts promoter that has previously helped facilitate overseas tours for the NCPA’s homegrown Symphony Orchestra of India.