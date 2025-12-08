'I’ve been photographing Zakir for as long as I’ve been a photographer': Dayanita Singh’s 43-year portrait of a maestro

A

There were many emotional challenges. I still struggle to accept that this year we are mounting the exhibition without Zakir inaugurating it. How do I believe that we will stand at the NCPA on his birthday and he will not be performing? It breaks my heart. He was supposed to perform in Kolkata and then visit the NCPA in January this year.

I was even speaking to him about coming to my exhibition. And then, by the time the exhibition opened on December 15, 2024, he was gone. Giving a speech about my work on top of that was far more difficult than anyone could imagine. As I was struggling internally, I heard a voice within me say, “Just get on with it,” as if his spirit was speaking to me. And I did — I went on to deliver a 40-minute talk.

It is his training and spirit that taught me how to handle it. I used to photograph backstage moments — he was the one who brought me into that world of green rooms, who taught me how artists prepare before and after performances, and where to draw the line in respecting an artist’s boundaries. All of this — his training — is what will reflect in the upcoming exhibition.

Every year, I travelled with him by road and bus across India — from Kolkata to the South, to Gujarat, Maharashtra and beyond — for concerts. I had the good fortune of observing his interactions with legends like Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shivkumar Sharma, Girija Devi and many others. From them, I learned that it is equally important to disseminate your work among the audiences who might connect with it.