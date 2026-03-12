Gold band on finger, bridal-inspired dress: How Zendaya’s sartorial choice at PFW teased secret wedding rumour

Apart from the fashion spectacle, the jewellery on her left hand stole the show. It was observed that the gold band replaced the large Georgian-style diamond engagement ring she first wore to the 2025 Golden Globes. This change in accessories comes after the latest claims by Roach, who gave the media a sneak peek at the SAG Awards by teasing the audience with the news that the couple may already be married in a private wedding in Italy.

The Euphoria actress also marked the occasion by rocking a new ‘bixie’, a mix of a bob and a pixie haircut with 1960s-style curls. The look, combined with the wedding colours, prompted netizens to flood social media with the assumption that ‘Mrs Holland has arrived.’

The couple first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and made their relationship public in 2021. As a brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, Zendaya isn’t new to making fashion statements on the front row. However, her recent appearance in a white gown with a new wedding band on her finger suggests a lot. While the couple hasn’t made an official announcement regarding their marriage, the internet is convinced that the couple has gotten married in a private ceremony.