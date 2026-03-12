Brandon Sanderson says he's 10% done with the Mistborn screenplay, talks about the James Gunn model

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson is moving forward with plans to bring his Cosmere universe to the big screen and has secured a major deal with Apple TV+. In a recent episode of his podcast, Intentionally Blank, Sanderson shared that while Mistborn has previously been considered for adaptation, this is the first time he is personally overseeing the project.

As he works on the screenplay, he revealed that he is drawing inspiration from the filmmaking approach of writer-director and DC Studios co-chief James Gunn.

Brandon Sanderson talks about developing Mistborn film with Apple TV

Sanderson, who had earlier said he was about 10 per cent through the Mistborn script, also provided a fresh update on the project’s progress. The next step is to find a producer to guide the adaptation through development, with an announcement expected in March, while he aims to complete the first draft of the screenplay by July. According to Sanderson, the primary focus is ensuring the script is exceptionally strong before moving forward with the rest of the production process.