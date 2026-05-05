Tom Holland and Zendaya quietly weave their love: Actor shares their creative 'us time'

In the midst of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s life away from the spotlight, things have gotten creative for the actor and his girlfriend. The actor revealed that they are crocheting and relaxing. They also received an unexpected gift from Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley at an event in Los Angeles. It was during the 2nd Annual Bero Padel Classic, held on April 29.
The famous Olympian diver, who also happens to be a knitter, surprised Tom Holland by making a Bero can holder in crochet, with a spider-web pattern that the actor liked. Tom Holland responded saying, "So we have been crocheting at home. I absolutely love it. I just find it, like, turns my brain off.” Tom Holland further added, “Had a stressful day. I can’t do anything else and do it. I have to be lasered in.”
In the recent podcast, Zendaya recalled that she knew Tom was ‘her person’ during their screen test for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. According to Zendaya, "I knew this is my person because I don’t feel nervous around them,” adding, "I feel really peaceful, and I feel really calm like, oh, I actually feel more nervous when I’m away from you than when I’m with you."
The relationship between the two started in 2017, while they allegedly engaged in January 2025. Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, made more headlines regarding the marriage rumours at the 2026 Actor Awards when he declared, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it. It's very true!"
While promoting The Drama with Robert Pattinson, Zendaya adopted bridal-style dresses for the film's premiere events in Los Angeles, Paris, Rome, and New York City. These consisted of her wearing a previously worn Vivienne Westwood dress to signify ‘something old,’ a Louis Vuitton bridal dress that is ‘something new’ a Giorgio Armani Privé gown worn by actress Cate Blanchett at ‘something borrowed,’ and an iconic blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress for ‘something blue.’