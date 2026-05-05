Tom Holland and Zendaya quietly weave their love: Actor shares their creative 'us time'

In the midst of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s life away from the spotlight, things have gotten creative for the actor and his girlfriend. The actor revealed that they are crocheting and relaxing. They also received an unexpected gift from Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley at an event in Los Angeles. It was during the 2nd Annual Bero Padel Classic, held on April 29.

Tom Holland reveals cozy life with Zendaya as crocheting hobby

The famous Olympian diver, who also happens to be a knitter, surprised Tom Holland by making a Bero can holder in crochet, with a spider-web pattern that the actor liked. Tom Holland responded saying, "So we have been crocheting at home. I absolutely love it. I just find it, like, turns my brain off.” Tom Holland further added, “Had a stressful day. I can’t do anything else and do it. I have to be lasered in.”