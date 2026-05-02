Isha Ambani stuns in Manish Malhotra at Met Gala pre-party

Isha Ambani, famous for being the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani was invited to the Met Gala pre-party in New York City on May 1, 2026.
The 34-year-old arrived in style wearing Indian craftsmanship like a honour badge. Dressed in custom Manish Malhotra for the special occasion, her bodycon, off-shoulder dress had intricate embroidery all over.
The highly anticipated Met Gala, organised every year on the first Monday of May, is set to take place on May 4, 2026. The fashion fever is high, especially in New York City and Isha Ambani has already signed up.
She showed up at the Met Gala pre-party in a beautiful dress designed by famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra who collaborated with Swadesh which is owned by Reliance Retail. Isha's mother, Nita Ambani in the chairperson of Reliance Foundation that launched the label.
The custom made dress pays an ode to the intricate and traditional craftsmanship from 26 borders from India. Isha was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania who shared the stunning pictures on Instagram.
Manish also took to his Instagram to share the exciting details about the dress. Captioning a carousel of pictures featuring Isha, he wrote, "The Custom Dress is composed of 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region of India, giving a nod to this year’s theme of ‘Costume Art’.
This reimagining of the bandage dress through an Indian lens celebrates the body’s natural form while honouring the country’s rich artisan heritage."
Every good thing takes time and this particular dress took more than 450 hours to be developed by artisans from Manish Malhotra World and Swadesh Online.
The designer further wrote, "The ensemble is composed of 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region of India, incorporating techniques spanning zari work from Uttar Pradesh, Parsi gara embroidery, Maheshwari weaves, karchobi, aari bharat, tilla, kantha, Kanjeevaram silk, Paithani, and Banarasi brocade, drawing from north, south, east, and west to form a living tapestry where each border carries its own history, together creating a unified expression of culture, craftsmanship, and modernity."
To complement her stunning look, Isha wore a statement jewellery from Outhouse Jewellery.