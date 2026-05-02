Isha Ambani stuns in Manish Malhotra at Met Gala pre-party

Isha Ambani, famous for being the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani was invited to the Met Gala pre-party in New York City on May 1, 2026.

The 34-year-old arrived in style wearing Indian craftsmanship like a honour badge. Dressed in custom Manish Malhotra for the special occasion, her bodycon, off-shoulder dress had intricate embroidery all over.

Isha Ambani pays homage to Indian craftsmanship in Met Gala pre-party look

The highly anticipated Met Gala, organised every year on the first Monday of May, is set to take place on May 4, 2026. The fashion fever is high, especially in New York City and Isha Ambani has already signed up.