Shine bright like a diamond: Rihanna dazzled in Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi jewels

Rihanna brought global fashion into the limelight in India on Friday as she arrived to launch her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. Dazzling in couture, she opted for a Western ensemble but paid a striking tribute to Indian tradition with her statement haathphool and Assam bracelet.
Rihanna turned up the heat in Mumbai as she arrived to make her brand’s debut in the Indian market. Dressed in haute couture from head to toe, she brought together India’s top designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi for her jewellery ensemble. Two events, two beautiful fits.
The 38-year-old global icon wore a monochrome olive-green ensemble from Miguel Castro Freitas’ Fall 2026 collection for Mugler at the first event and stepped out in a sleek black dress by night wearing Pieter Mulier’s Summer–Fall 2026 collection for Alaïa.
Amidst the couture outfits what really stood out was her jewellery. She fusioned Western with Indian and not just that she brought together two of India’s top designers together. One of the statement pieces was the signature haathphool by Manish Malhotra, an exquisite hand adornment crafted in white gold and set with uncut diamonds. This haathphool has become a favourite among the Bollywood celebrities and now it's going international.
Adding more Indianness to her flair, she further completed the look with a stacked Sabyasachi Assam bracelet on her other wrist. The bracelet is crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphire, coral, turquoise, pyrite, jasper, pearls and brilliant cut diamonds which overall exuded Indian royalty in every level. She also paired her looks with a gorgeous set of diamond earrings.
She kept her makeup bold and sleek featuring smoky eyeshadow, bright red lipstick, contoured cheekbones, and plenty of highlighter.
The event, reportedly titled Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, showcased the brand’s latest offerings while celebrating its much-anticipated debut in India. Fenty Beauty has already made its mark worldwide, and this time, Rihanna embraced a desi touch, delighting her thousands of fans. While she hasn’t revealed all the details about the availability of the products just yet, the buzz of her presence alone has become more than enough to hype up her newest venture.