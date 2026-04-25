Shine bright like a diamond: Rihanna dazzled in Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi jewels

Rihanna brought global fashion into the limelight in India on Friday as she arrived to launch her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. Dazzling in couture, she opted for a Western ensemble but paid a striking tribute to Indian tradition with her statement haathphool and Assam bracelet.

Rihanna turns heads in Mumbai with desi jewellery at her brand’s Indian debut

Rihanna turned up the heat in Mumbai as she arrived to make her brand’s debut in the Indian market. Dressed in haute couture from head to toe, she brought together India’s top designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi for her jewellery ensemble. Two events, two beautiful fits.

The 38-year-old global icon wore a monochrome olive-green ensemble from Miguel Castro Freitas’ Fall 2026 collection for Mugler at the first event and stepped out in a sleek black dress by night wearing Pieter Mulier’s Summer–Fall 2026 collection for Alaïa.