The two-year masterpiece: Nita Ambani honours Bengal’s Jamdani in New York

While the typical global red carpet is marked by fads and flamboyant designs, Nita Ambani leveraged her recent appearance at a New York event to promote a different kind of luxury—one that takes time to develop. As the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she appeared on the red carpet wearing a Jamdani saree that took Indian weavers two years to weave.

All you need to know about Nita Ambani’s Jamdani that took two years to weave

The ‘tribal lore’ saree by Swadesh had been handmade in Phulia, West Bengal by the Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak. The entire white saree was steeped in Indian history and heritage, having meenakari Jamdani work on it with figurative depictions along with tribal designs. The saree border featured fish designs, which traditionally represent prosperity, while the pallu included scenes of animals, nature and even humans.