Your Kolkata culture calendar for the last leg of April 2026

Shree Madhusudan on April 25 is an evening dedicated to the life and literary brilliance of Michael Madhusudan Dutta. Curated by Dr. Debesh Thakur, the programme features a group presentation, music, and a solo dramatic monologue, Madhusudan - Shesh Sanglap. Several noted performers will take the stage from 6 pm onwards at Gyan Manch.
Bangla Comedy Night promises an evening of relatable humour with some of Kolkata’s funniest Bengali comedians. Rooted in everyday life and Bengali culture, the stand-up showcase on April 25 is packed with sharp punchlines and light-hearted moments. It is a lively way to celebrate the festive season, starting at 8 pm onwards at Anamika Kala Sangam.
Cyanotype: Printing Flowers workshop on April 25 offers a creative break through the art of sun printing. Participants can use flowers and sunlight to create soothing blue prints while enjoying a slow, mindful process. No prior experience is needed, making it ideal for anyone seeking a peaceful session. It starts at 11.30 am onwards at The Red Bari.
Main Shayar Toh Nahi on April 26 sees Manhar Seth blend poetry, humour and storytelling in a performance shaped by love, heartbreak, nostalgia and self-discovery. The special moves between laughter and reflection, offering an emotional live experience that stays with audiences long after it ends. The show begins at 7 pm onwards, at GD Birla Sabhaghar.
Godaibabu Ashchen follows two vagabonds, Bhola and Ashu, who wait endlessly for the mysterious Godai. Set in a bleak suburb, the play explores uncertainty, hope and the absurdity of waiting through sharp characters and dark humour. The performance starts at 6.30 pm onwards on April 26 at the Academy of Fine Arts.
Ek Sondhay Kobita O Gaaner Jugolbondi brings together music and poetry in one soulful evening on April 27. Singer Sampa Kundu presents melodies while Partha Mukhopadhyay adds depth through recitation, creating a graceful exchange between song and verse. The cultural programme begins at 5.30 pm onwards at Rabindra Sadan.
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