Met Gala 2026 live in India: Date, time, theme and where to watch

Each year’s theme ties into the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition, giving designers a conceptual framework. This year, the theme/dress code is “Costume Art”/“Fashion Is Art” so, subtlety will likely be in short supply.

The red carpet hosts this year are Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne, with Emma Chamberlain returning as correspondent. Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, alongside the ever-present Anna Wintour will be the co-chairs.

Appearances by figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sabyasachi and Alia Bhatt in the recent years have proved that Indian audiences are no longer passive observers. This year, expect Karan Johar, and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala.

If you’re watching from India, you are trading sleep for spectacle that is the Met Gala. But for a few hours, as couture collides with celebrity on those iconic steps, it delivers exactly what fashion promises at its best: drama, excess, and just enough absurdity to keep it interesting.